The Union Public Service Commission is likely to declare the final results of the Civil Service Examinations 2023 soon, though no official confirmation has been made by the UPSC in this regard so far. Once declared, candidates who have appeared in the personality test will be able to check and download their results from the official website of the commission at upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC conducted the personality test of 1026 candidates--who were declared successful in the Civil Service (Main) examination 2023 in December 2023-- from January 2 to April 9, 2024. The commission conducted the mains examination in September 2023 and the prelims examination on May 28, 2023.

Through, CSE 2023, the UPSC seeks to fill 1,105 positions in various government departments. Candidates declared successful will be recruited to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Revenue Service (IRS) and other central services and posts.

UPSC Civil service Final result 2023: How to check results

Go to the official website of UPSC: upsc.gov.in.

Click the link ‘Civil Service Examinations 2023 Final Results’ on the homepage.

A PDF will open

Check your name in the list of 1,105 successful candidates who cleared the exam.

Download the PDF

Print the PDF and keep a hard copy for future reference.

The overall pass percentage of females has increased over the past few years. Last year, women candidates dominated the top positions with Ishita Kishore securing AIR 1 followed by Garima Lohia, Uma Harathi N and Smriti Mishra in the 2022 result. Before that, Shruti Sharma had secured all India Rank 1 in the UPSC CSE 2021 exam.

