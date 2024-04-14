UPSC likely to declare Civil Services Final results 2023 soon at upsc.gov.in. Here is how to check
The Union Public Service Commission is likely to declare the final results of the Civil Service Exam 2023 soon. Once declared, candidates who have appeared in the personality test will be able to check and download their results from the official website of the commission at upsc.gov.in.
The Union Public Service Commission is likely to declare the final results of the Civil Service Examinations 2023 soon, though no official confirmation has been made by the UPSC in this regard so far. Once declared, candidates who have appeared in the personality test will be able to check and download their results from the official website of the commission at upsc.gov.in.