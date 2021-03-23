UPSC Civil Services (Main) Exam 2020 result declared

The Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) on Tuesday declared the result of the civil services main examination 2020. The exam was conducted from 8 - 17 January.

Candidates who have appeared in the exam can download the UPSC CSE Main 2020 exam results by visiting the official website at upsc.gov.in.

Personality Tests (Interviews) of these candidates will be commenced shortly, which will be held in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069.

"The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the Commission's Website https://www.upsc.gov.in & https://www.upsconline.in," the Commission has said.

With regard to the Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II), following provisions have been made in the Civil Services Examination, 2020 Rules:

“(2) A candidate shall be required to mandatorily indicate order of preferences only for those services participating in the Civil Services Examination for the year, for which he is interested to be allocated to, in the on-line Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II), before the commencement of Personality Test (Interviews) of the examination. With this Form, a candidate will also be required to upload documents/certificates for higher education, achievements in different fields, service experience, OBC Annexure (for OBC category only), EWS Annexure (for EWS category only), etc.

(3) In case of recommendation of his name by UPSC for service allocation, the candidate shall be considered for allocation to one of those services by the Government for which he shall indicate his preference subject to fulfilment of other conditions. No change in preferences of services once indicated by a candidate would be permitted.

(4) A candidate who wishes to be considered for Indian Administrative Service or Indian Police Service shall be required to indicate in his on-line Detailed Application Form-II his order of preferences for various Zones and Cadres for which he would like to be considered for allotment in case he is appointed to the Indian Administrative Service or Indian Police Service and no change in preference of Zone and Cadre once indicated by a candidate would be permitted."

Candidates who have qualified for interview have to fill up and submit a detailed application form which will be available on the website of the UPSC from March 25 to April 5. In this form candidates have to give preference of their services and cadre.

These candidates also have to fill up the attestation form and submit it online. This form will be available on the website of the Department of Personnel & Training from the date of commencement of interview till its conclusion.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via