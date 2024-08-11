UPSC Civil Services Mains 2024 exam schedule OUT at upsc.gov.in. Direct link, how to download

UPSC Civil Services Mains Exam 2024: The UPSC has released the schedule for the Civil Services Main Exam 2024. The exam will be conducted from September 20 to September 29. Candidates can download the comprehensive exam schedule for the mains exam from the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published11 Aug 2024, 11:06 PM IST
UPSC Civil Services Mains Exam 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the schedule for the Civil Services Main Examination 2024. The UPSC Civil Services Main 2024 exam will be conducted from September 20 to September 29. Candidates can download the comprehensive exam schedule for the main exam from the official UPSC websiteat upsc.gov.in.

It is important to note that the UPSC recommended 14,627 students for the UPSC Civil Services Mains examination 2024 this year following the prelims exam, which was conducted on June 16 in two shifts. Over 13.4 lakh candidates appeared for the Prelims exam 2024, and the result was declared on July 1.

This year, the Commission aims to fill 1,056 vacancies, including 40 seats reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD).

UPSCCivil Services Mains 2024: Dates and session timings

According to UPSC notification, the Civil Services Mains examination 2024 will begin on September 20. The main exam will be conducted in two sessions. The morning session will begin from 9 am and end at 12 noon, while and the afternoon session will start from 2:30 pm conclude at 5:30 pm.

Candidates must note that the Civil Services Mains examination 2024 will begin with the essay paper on September 20.

On September 21, candidates will appear for General Studies Paper I in the morning session and General Studies Paper II in the afternoon. The following day, September 22, will see General Studies Paper III in the morning and General Studies paper-IV in the afternoon.

On September 28, Paper A- Indian language will be held in the morning session and in the second shift Paper-B English will be held in afternoon sessions. Candidates must note that both the language papers are qualifying. The final exams will be conducted on September 29 which will cover Paper-IV (Optional Subject Paper-I) in the morning, and while Paper-V (Optional Subject Paper-II) in the afternoon.

UPSC Civil Services Mains 2024: Steps to download the exam schedule

  • Go to the official website upsc.gov.in.
  • Click on the CSE Mains 2024 exam schedule link available on the homepage
  • The exam schedule will appear on the screen.
  • Check and download the schedule.
  • Take a printout for future reference.

UPSCCivil Services Mains 2024: Click here to download the comprehensive exam schedule

It is important to note that through this recruitment drive, the UPSC aims to fill 1,056 vacancies in various central government services and departments, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS), with 40 seats reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category.

 

 

UPSC Civil Services Mains 2024 exam schedule OUT at upsc.gov.in. Direct link, how to download

