UPSC Civil Services Main 2024: The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) will close the filling of the Detailed Application Form (DAF) 1 for the UPSC Civil Services Main exam at 6pm today. Candidates who cleared the preliminary exam and qualified for UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2024 will have to fill the DAF on the official website i.e. upsc.gov.in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to an official notice released by the UPSC, all candidates are required to login through the ‘One Time Registration (OTR)’ on the Commission website to fill their Detailed Application Form I. The candidature of those candidates who are unable to submit a fully completed DAF by 6pm, would be cancelled, mentioned the notice.

In an official notice, “After login through OTR, they are required to complete the requisite details/entries in the DAF-I, upload the copies of all the relevant documents and finally submit the same latest by 6.00 pm on 12.07.2024. The candidature of those candidates, who fail to finally submit their DAF-I, complete in all respect, by 6.00 pm on 12.07.2024, will be cancelled and they will not be allowed to appear in the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2024." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's how to fill DAF I forms: Visit the official website i.e. upsc.gov.in.

Click on activated OTR link available on the home page.

Candidates need to login into their account. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After logging in, fill up the DAF form and click on submit.

Download the confirmation page for future use.

The Civil Services Main Examination 2024 is set for September 20, 2024. Only candidates who passed the prelims can participate for the UPSC Civil Services 2024 Mains exam. The exam includes a written test and an interview/personality test. The application fee for the UPSC CSE Main Examination is ₹200, however, female candidates and those from SC, ST, and PwBD categories are exempt from paying this fee. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, The UPSC prelims result was announced on July 1, 2024. A total of 14,624 candidates cleared the exam from 1.3 million candidates who had applied for the exam, reported one of the UPSC coaching centres.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!