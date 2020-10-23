UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2020 results declared: Check here

The results for the Union Public Service Commission or UPSC Prelims 2020 for Civil Services Preliminary and Indian Forest Services Preliminary Examinaiton 2020 have been declared on Friday.

All those who have appeared for the UPSC Prelims 2020 examination, which was conducted on 4 October this year, can now download their results on -- upsc.gov.in.

"On the basis of the result of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2020 held on 04/10/2020, the candidates with the following Roll Numbers have qualified for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020," read an order issued by the government.

"Candidates are also informed that marks, cut off marks and answer keys of screening test held through CS (P) Examination, 2020 will be uploaded on the Commission’s website i.e. https://upsc.gov.in only after the entire process of the Civil Services Examination, 2020 is over i.e. after the declaration of final result," it added.

Follow these steps to check your result:

1) Open the UPSC Civil Services 2020 Prelims Result link - upsc.gov.in

2) A PDF file will open

3) Scroll down to the list of roll numbers shortlisted for the main examination

4) Candidates can search for their roll number using 'Find' option or scroll through the list

5) The roll numbers are given in chronological order.

Aspirants whose roll numbers are their on the list have qualified the examination and are now eligible to appear for the UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2020, scheduled to be held on 8 January next year.

The roll numbers not available on the list have not cleared the preliminary exam.

The UPSC had taken special precautions owing to the coronavirus guidelines. About 10.58 lakh candidates had registered for the UPSC civil services examination prelims. Candidates who had appeared for the exam rated the paper as difficult, and the paper followed the pattern of prelims of previous years.

