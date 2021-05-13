Amid an unprecedented surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in the country, the Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) has decided to postpone the Civil Services preliminary exam, which was scheduled to be held on 27 June.

The preliminary examination will now be held on 10 October, the UPSC announced today.

The UPSC notice read: "Due to the prevailing conditions caused by the Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19), the Union Public Service Commission has deferred the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021, which was scheduled to be held on 27th June, 2021. Now, this Examination will be held on 10th October, 2021."

The UPSC exam has been deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The commission conducts civil services examination annually in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

UPSC Civil Services Examination 2021 has notified 712 vacancies including 22 vacancies for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category. To acquire the post, aspirants need to clear three levels - preliminary exams, mains exam and interview or personality test round.

In 2020, the Civil Services exam was also rescheduled from 31 May to 4 October. Till now, the main written examination has been over. The interview was put on hold due to a surge in the Covid-19 numbers.

The UPSC has also postponed other examinations.

