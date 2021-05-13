Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Education >News >UPSC civil services prelims 2021 exam postponed to 10 October due to Covid-19

UPSC civil services prelims 2021 exam postponed to 10 October due to Covid-19

Premium
Image for representation.
1 min read . 02:12 PM IST Edited By Meghna Sen

  • The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has decided to postpone the Civil Services preliminary exam, which was scheduled to be held on 27 June

Amid an unprecedented surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in the country, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has decided to postpone the Civil Services preliminary exam, which was scheduled to be held on 27 June.

Amid an unprecedented surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in the country, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has decided to postpone the Civil Services preliminary exam, which was scheduled to be held on 27 June.

The preliminary examination will now be held on 10 October, the UPSC announced today.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The preliminary examination will now be held on 10 October, the UPSC announced today.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The UPSC notice read: "Due to the prevailing conditions caused by the Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19), the Union Public Service Commission has deferred the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021, which was scheduled to be held on 27th June, 2021. Now, this Examination will be held on 10th October, 2021."

View Full Image
The UPSC exam has been deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Click on the image to enlarge

The commission conducts civil services examination annually in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

UPSC Civil Services Examination 2021 has notified 712 vacancies including 22 vacancies for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category. To acquire the post, aspirants need to clear three levels - preliminary exams, mains exam and interview or personality test round.

In 2020, the Civil Services exam was also rescheduled from 31 May to 4 October. Till now, the main written examination has been over. The interview was put on hold due to a surge in the Covid-19 numbers.

The UPSC has also postponed other examinations.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!