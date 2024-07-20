UPSC Civil Services Prelims Results 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the list of candidates who have qualified in UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2024. Candidates can check the name and roll number at the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Results 2024: The Union Public Service Commission has released the list of candidates qualified in the UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2024. The list contains the name and roll number of the candidates who have qualified for the UPSC Civil Services Mains examination 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the prelims exam can check the name and roll number through at the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“In continuation of the press note dated 01/07/2024 declaring the roll number wise result of the Civil Services (preliminary) examination, 2024 held on 16/06/2024, the name and roll number wise result of the candidates who have qualified for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2024…," the UPSC notification read.

It is important to note that this year, the commission has recommended 14,627 students for the UPSC Civil Services Mains examination 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2024: Step-by-step guide to check name, roll number Go to the UPSC official website at upsc.gov.in.

Click the “Written Result (with name): Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024" link available under the “What’s New" section on the homepage

A new page will open; click on the UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2024PDF link to open

A new PDF file will open; check your name and roll number by using Control F

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further reference UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2024: Direct link Click Here

UPSC CSE mains 2024: Exam Schedule According to the UPSC calendar, the commission will conduct the Civil Services (Mains) Exam 2024 in September 2024. The Commission will not release the UPSC cutoff and answer key with the result; they will be released after the final result is declared.

The Civil Service Prelims 2024 was held nationwide on June 16 in two shifts. Over 13.4 lakh candidates appeared for the UPSC Civil Services Prelims examination 2024. The exam was earlier scheduled to be declared on May 26, which was postponed due to the general elections by the Election Commission. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is important to note that through this recruitment drive, the UPSC aims to fill 1,056 vacancies in various central government services and departments, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS), with 40 seats reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!