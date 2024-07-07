UPSC CSE mains 2024 DAF-1 released at upsc.gov.in, last date July 12. Direct link, how to apply

UPSC CSE mains 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started the application process for Detailed Application Form 1 (DAF-1) for the Civil Service (Mains) Examination 2024. Those candidates who have qualified for the preliminary exam can check and fill out the application for the mains examination at the official website upsconline.nic.in.

Candidates must note that the commission has already started the application submission process for CSE Mains 2024, and eligible candidates have to first get themselves registered on the UPSC official website before filling out the DAF-I for the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2024 by July 12 till 6 pm.

“It may be noted that as per Rules of Civil Services Examination-2024, any delay in submission of the DAF-I or documents in support beyond the prescribed date will not be allowed and will lead to cancellation of the candidature for the CSE-2024,” the UPSC notification read.

UPSC CSE mains 2024: How to apply DAF- 1 Go to the UPSC's official website at upsc.gov.in. OR upsconline.nic.in

Click on the link for UPSC CSE 2024 DAF 1 available in ‘what’s new’ section on the home page

A new window will open to register

Select the mode of login, such as email ID/mobile number/OTR ID

Enter the login details like email ID, OTP/password and verification code

Click the Login button.

Now, the UPSC Mains DAF-1 will open

Fill out each module of this form carefully, provide the required details

Proceed to pay the application fee.

Submit the application form and save it for future reference. UPSC CSE mains 2024: Direct link to the UPSC DAF-1

UPSC CSE 2024 mains: Application fee The UPSC CSE Main Examination application fee is ₹200. The commission has exempted female candidates and aspirants from SC, ST, and PwBD categories from paying the application fee.

UPSC CSE mains 2024: Exam Pattern According to the commission’s notification, the written test will consist of nine papers consisting of standard essay-style questions on the topics mentioned in the announcement.

Out of these, two papers will be qualifying in character. The CSE mains written exam will have a total weight of 1750 marks. Candidates who get the required minimum score in the written exam will next be asked to appear for the interview or personality test, which carries a weighted score of 275.

For ranking purposes, candidates’ scores on the required written exam papers (papers I through VII) and the interview will be considered.

UPSC CSE mains 2024: Exam Schedule According to the UPSC calendar, the commission will conduct the Civil Services (Mains) Exam 2024 in September 2024. The Commission will not release the UPSC cutoff and answer key with the result; they will be released after the final result is declared.

