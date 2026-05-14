UPSC CSE Prelims 2026: Admit cards expected this week – how to access hall ticket

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to activate e-admit card links this week for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026. With the high-stakes exam scheduled for 24 May, lakhs of aspirants are awaiting access to the official portals—upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in—to secure their hall tickets.

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Following historical trends, the UPSC typically releases documentation 10–15 days prior to the sitting. This release marks the final countdown for candidates vying for positions in the IAS, IPS, IFS, and other prestigious central services.

Examination Schedule The preliminary phase will be conducted in an offline, OMR-based format across two shifts:

General Studies (Paper I): 9:30 am – 11:30 am

CSAT (Paper II): 2:30 pm – 4:30 pm Candidates must present a high-quality A4 printout of their e-admit card along with a valid original photo ID for entry. The Commission has advised that personal details, including photographs and exam centre locations, be thoroughly verified immediately upon download.

Unchanged Exam Structure UPSC has confirmed that the 2026 examination pattern remains consistent with the framework established in 2013. The selection process continues to be a three-tier journey:

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Prelims: Two objective papers totalling 400 marks. Mains: Nine descriptive papers, with seven merit-ranking papers totalling 1,750 marks. Personality Test: An interview stage worth 275 marks. The final merit list will be calculated out of a total of 2,025 marks.

How to Access the Hall Ticket Once the link is live, candidates can log in using their Registration ID or Roll Number paired with their date of birth.

Important Note: Aspirants should download their documents early to avoid potential server congestion on the official websites and to carefully review the specific reporting times and venue instructions printed on their individual cards.

NEET-UG paper leak: Delhi students protest against exam cancellation Protesters and groups throughout the national capital on Thursday escalated demonstrations against the scrapping of the NEET-UG test amid an apparent paper breach.

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"Ever since the BJP came to power, this is the fourth or fifth time that there has been a paper leak. They are playing with students' lives," an ASAP member said during the protest.

The Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP) rallied outside the National Testing Agency (NTA) gates, the body responsible for administering the medical admission examination. Others shouted slogans seeking responsibility and urged the administration to "stop gambling with the destiny of pupils".

Simultaneously, various student groups attended a rally organised by the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union at Jantar Mantar during the afternoon. Individuals carried banners that stated: "Halt the fraud; schooling is not a product, it's a right", "Dismiss Union Education Minister", and "Apply severe penalties to everyone linked to NEET paper leak".

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The demonstrations followed days after the NTA voided the NEET-UG 2026 assessment held on 3 May, acting on claims of paper leaks and malpractice. The department announced that it will hold the assessment again, with the timing to be announced later, sparking anger and worry among youths and families nationwide.

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