UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2024 expected soon at upsc.gov.in. Direct link, how to check result

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2024: The UPSC is expected to announce the results of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examinations 2024 soon. Once the commission makes the results public, candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2024: The UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Examinations 2024 was conducted across the nation on June 16 at various exam centres

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to announce the results of the UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Examinations 2024 anytime soon. Candidates who appeared for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Exam can check their results on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in once the commission makes the results public.

The UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Examinations 2024 were conducted across the nation on June 16 at various exam centres. Over 13.4 lakh candidates appeared for the exam in two shifts, covering General Studies and Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT).

General Studies (Paper I) included Indian polity, Geography, History, Indian economy, Science and Technology, Environment and Ecology, and International relations. Civil Services Aptitude Test (Paper 2) included reasoning and analytical questions, reading comprehension questions, and decision-making questions.

The examination comprised objective-type questions offering four options and carried a total of 400 marks. Successful candidates will be eligible to appear in the next phase, i.e. UPSC Civil Services (Mains) Exam 2024, followed by the Interview or Personality Test.

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2024: Websites to check the results

Candidates can check their results at the following websites

upsc.gov.in.

upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2024: How to check the results

  • Go to the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
  • Click on the "UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Result 2024" link available on the homepage
  • A new page will appear; enter the required details such as UPSC CSE Roll Number/Registration Number, and Date of Birth (DOB)
  • Click on "submit" and the result will be displayed on your screen
  • Check and download the UPSC CSE Prelims Results 2024
  • Take a printout, and keep a hard copy for future reference.

UPSC Prelims Results 2024: Prelims passing criteria

To clear the UPSC CSE Prelims examination, a candidate must score a minimum of 33% in General Studies Paper 2 and meet the overall qualifying marks in General Studies Paper 1.

According to the UPSC calendar, the commission will conduct the Civil Services (Mains) Exam 2024 in September 2024. The Commission will not release the UPSC cutoff and answer key with the result; they will be released after the final result is declared.

The UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Examinations aims to fill 1,056 vacancies in various central government services and departments, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS), with 40 seats reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category.

 

