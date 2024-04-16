UPSC CSE Result 2023 Declared: Aditya Srivastava has topped the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2023, with Animesh Pradhan and Donuru Ananya Reddy scoring the second and third positions, respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Srivastava, a B.Tech degree holder in electrical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur, qualified for the civil services examination with electrical engineering as his optional subject.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday announced the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2023 final results.

Animesh Pradhan, a B.Tech graduate in computer science from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela secured the second rank with sociology as his optional subject.

Donuru Ananya Reddy, who holds a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in Geography from Miranda House, Delhi University, got the third position with anthropology as her optional subject.

The top five candidates comprise three men and two women.

A total of 1,016 candidates (664 men and 352 women) have qualified for the prestigious civil services examination and have been recommended by the UPSC for appointment to various services.

Others in the top 20 include -- PK Sidharth Ramkumar (4th rank), Ruhani (5th rank), Srishti Dabas (6th rank), Anmol Rathore (7th rank), Ashish Kumar (8th rank), Nausheen (9th rank), Aishwaryam Prajapati (10th rank) , Kush Motwani (11th rank), Aniket Shandilya (12th rank ), Medha Anand (13th rank), Shaurya Arora (14th rank), Kunal Rastogi (15th rank), Ayan Jain (16th rank), Swati Sharma (17th rank), Wardah Khan (18th rank), Shivam Kumar (19 th rank), and Akash Verma (20th rank).

UPSC Civil Services 2023 exams The UPSC Civil Services 2023 preliminary examination was conducted on May 28, and the UPSC mains examination was held on September 15, 16, 17, 23, and 24, 2023. The final personality test/interview round was conducted phase-wise from January 2 to April 9, 2024.

Marks of the candidates will be available on the UPSC website within 15 days from the date of declaration of the final result.

Steps to check UPSC CSE 2023 final results Go to the UPSC official website upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, go to ‘What’s New’ section then click on the link ‘Civil Service Examinations 2023 Final Results’.

A new window will appear with the PDF showing the candidates who qualified for the CSE 2023.

Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference.

