Home >Education >News >UPSC declares final result of Civil Services exam 2020, 761 candidates recommended for appointment

UPSC declares final result of Civil Services exam 2020, 761 candidates recommended for appointment

Written part of Civil Services Examination, 2020 was held in January this year
1 min read . 06:48 PM IST Livemint

  • Shubham Kumar has topped the civil services exam 2020
  • Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks, respectively

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday declared the final result of the Civil Services Examination, 2020 and said that a total of 761candidates – 545 men and 216 women – have been recommended for appointment. 

The candidature of 151 candidates is provisional.

As per UPSC, the recommendations will be made to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’.

Appointment to the various services will be made according to the number of vacancies available with due consideration to the provisions contained in the Rules for the Examination. The number of vacancies reported by the Government to be filled is as:

Vacancies for civil service posts
Shubham Kumar has topped the prestigious exam while Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain have got second and third ranks, respectively.

Among the top 25 candidates, 13 are men and 12 women. The recommended candidates also include 25 persons with benchmark disability (seven orthopedically handicapped, four visually challenged, 10 hearing impaired and four multiple disabilities).

The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview.

Click here to check results. Candidates can also check merit list at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC has a “Facilitation Counter" near Examination Hall in its campus. Candidates can obtain any information/clarification regarding their examinations/recruitments on the working days between 10:00 hours to 17:00 hours in person or over telephone Nos. 23385271 /23381125 / 23098543. 

Result will also be available on the UPSC website i.e. http//www.upsc.gov.in. Marks will be available on the website within 15 days from the date of declaration of Result, it mentioned.

