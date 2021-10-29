The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday announced the results of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021 that was held on 10 October.

The candidates can visit the website https://upsc.gov.in/ to check their results.

The successful candidates will now be required to apply for the Civil Services (Main) Examination that will be conducted in January next year.

“In accordance with the Rules of the Examination, all successful candidates have to apply again in the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021," said the UPSC in a statement.

“The dates and important instructions for filling up of the DAF-I and its submission will be announced in due course on the website of the Commission," it added.

It also said that the UPSC has a facilitation counter near the examination hall building in its premises at New Delhi's Dholpur House, where candidates may obtain any information/clarification regarding their results.

The marks secured by the candidates as well as the cut-off of each stage will be released by the commission after the declaration of the final result.

UPSC Prelims 2021 is the first round in this recruitment process. Candidates who clear both Prelims and the Mains round will then appear for the Interview/Personality Test.

