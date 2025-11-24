UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2025: Steps to download hall ticket, official websites, and more

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released an official notification regarding the UPSC EPFO admit card, stating that the hall tickets will be made available five days before the examination.

The UPSC EPFO exam is set to take place on November 30, 2025.

Candidates who have applied for the Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer (EO/AO) and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) positions under the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Ministry of Labour & Employment, should regularly check the official website.

Official websites to download admit cards The admit cards will be accessible on upsc.gov.in and upsc.nic.in. Applicants will need their registration ID and date of birth to log in and download the admit card.

Steps to download UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2025: 1. Visit the official UPSC website: upsc.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, navigate to the "What's New" section or the “Admit Cards” tab under the Examination menu.

3. Click on the link for “EPFO EO/AO & APFC Examination Admit Card” once it is activated (five days before the exam).

4. Select “Download”, which will redirect you to upsconline.nic.in.

5. Choose to download the admit card using Registration ID or Roll Number.

6. Enter the required details: Registration ID/Roll Number, Date of Birth, and security captcha.

7. Click “Submit”.

8. Your admit card will appear—verify all information carefully, including your name, exam centre, exam timing, and instructions.

UPSC is conducting this recruitment to fill a total of 230 positions, including 156 vacancies for Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer (EO/AO) and 74 vacancies for Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC), as announced earlier in Special Advertisement No. 52/2025.