The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has postponed the Engineering Services Exam (ESE) 2025 and re-opened the application window for new applicants following a change in the scheme for the recruitment of Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) officers.

The decision came after the Union government decided that the recruitment to the IRMS would be made through both the Civil Services Examinations and the ESE.

"In order to give sufficient time to the aspirants of ESE 2025 to prepare for the examination, the Commission has also decided to postpone the ESE (Preliminary) and ESE (Main) Exam, 2025. The ESE (Preliminary) 2025 and ESE (Main) 2025 will now be held on 8th June 2025 and 10th August 2025 respectively" the UPSC notification read.

The UPSC further said the new application window for new applicants will open on October 18 and close on November 22. Thereafter the correction window will open for 7 days starting November 23 during which candidates will be able to edit their particulars.

“Now the Commission has decided to open the new Application Window from 18th October 2024 to 22nd November 2024 for new applicants and also to enable old applicants (who have applied during the original Application Window of 18th September to 8th October 2024) to make changes w.r.t. Addendum. Thereafter, a correction/edit window of 7 days will be provided from 23rd November, 2024 to 29th November 2024 to all the applicants during which they will be able to modify/edit their particulars," the notification added.

Keeping in view of the decision of the government to include the IRMS in the ESE-2025, the opening of the correction window from October 9, 2024 (from the next day of the last date for receipt of application - October 8) was put on hold, it said.

Candidates must note that those aspirants who have already applied during the application window starting September 18 to October 8 need not apply again. They may, however, update their particulars during the new Application Window and correction/edit window, if required.