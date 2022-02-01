1 min read.Updated: 01 Feb 2022, 09:30 AM ISTLivemint
The Union Public Service Commission on Tuesday released the admit card for the UPSC ESE examination. Candidates appearing for the UPSC Engineering Services Prelims examination can download the admit cards from upsc.gov.in website. The admit cards will be available for candidates on the official website until February 20.
The UPSC ESE Stage 1 examination will be conducted on February 20 in two shifts--from 10 AM-2 PM and from 2 PM to 5 PM. The UPSC ESE exam will be of 500 marks and will have a question in MCQ format.
The UPSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill approximately 247 vacancies, including 8 vacancies for the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) (06 vacancies for Locomotor Disability including Leprosy cured, Dwarfism, Acid Attack victims and Muscular Dystrophy & 02 vacancies for Hard of Hearing).
