The Union Public Service Commission on Tuesday released the admit card for the UPSC ESE examination. Candidates appearing for the UPSC Engineering Services Prelims examination can download the admit cards from upsc.gov.in website. The admit cards will be available for candidates on the official website until February 20.

The UPSC ESE Stage 1 examination will be conducted on February 20 in two shifts--from 10 AM-2 PM and from 2 PM to 5 PM. The UPSC ESE exam will be of 500 marks and will have a question in MCQ format.

UPSC ESE Prelims Admit Card 2022: Steps to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the UPSC official website-- upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the UPSC ESE Prelims Admit Card 2022 link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your login and click on Submit

Step 4: Download the admit card and keep a hard copy of it

Candidates who do not have clear photographs on the e-admit card will have to bring a photo identity proof such as Aadhar card, voter id, etc.

The UPSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill approximately 247 vacancies, including 8 vacancies for the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) (06 vacancies for Locomotor Disability including Leprosy cured, Dwarfism, Acid Attack victims and Muscular Dystrophy & 02 vacancies for Hard of Hearing).

