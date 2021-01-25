UPSC exam: No extra chance for aspirants affected by Covid-19, says Centre to SC

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Centre on Monday told Supreme Court that no extra chance will be given for UPSC's civil services examination to those aspirants who could not appear in their previous attempt last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Earlier, the bench, which also comprised Justices B R Gavai and Krishna Murai, had asked the law officer to supply the copy of the affidavit to the counsel of civil services aspirant Rachna who had moved the court with the plea for grant of extra chance to crack the test.

Moreover, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had told the bench earlier that the government was considering the issue of granting one more opportunity to those civil services aspirants who could not appear in their last attempt to crack the UPSC exam.

The top court on September 30, last year, had refused to postpone the UPSC civil services preliminary exam, which was held on October 4, because of the COVID-19 pandemic and floods in several parts of the country.

However, it had directed the Central Government and the Union Public Service Commission to consider granting an extra chance to candidates who otherwise have their last attempt in 2020, with corresponding extension of the upper age-limit.

The bench was then told that a formal decision can be taken by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) only. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

