The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) said on Wednesday that it finalised the recruitment results in November and has informed all candidates individually by post as well.

Check the list of candidates here:

The commission had in October announced the results of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021.

UPSC Prelims 2021 is the first round in this recruitment process. Candidates who clear both Prelims and the Mains round will then appear for the Interview/Personality Test.

The UPSC also recently opened a toll free helpline number for candidates who have applied or are intending to apply for Commission's examinations.

In a statement, the Commission said that the nation is celebrating the “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" to commemorate the monumental occasion of the 75th Anniversary of Indian Independence.

“To be part of this grand celebration and a step in this direction, the Union Public Service Commission has opened a ‘HELPLINE’ (Toll Free Number 1800118711) with the objective to assist the candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), who have applied/ or are intending to apply for the Commission’s Examinations/ Recruitments," it said.

