UPSC civil services examinations 2020 dates announced. Check the new schedule

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today announced the revised dates for the civil service examinations 2020 and interviews. According to the new schedule, the UPSC Civil Services and IFS preliminary examinations will now be conducted on October 4. The Civil Services (Mains) examinations will be held on January 8, 2021. Indian Forest Service (Mains) Examination 2020 will be held on February 28,2021.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today announced the revised dates for the civil service examinations 2020 and interviews. According to the new schedule, the UPSC Civil Services and IFS preliminary examinations will now be conducted on October 4. The Civil Services (Mains) examinations will be held on January 8, 2021. Indian Forest Service (Mains) Examination 2020 will be held on February 28,2021.

The Civil Services Examination consists of three stages – Prelims, Mains and interview — to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS), among others. At least 796 vacancies were announced by the commission to be filled through the civil services examination 2020.

The Civil Services Examination consists of three stages – Prelims, Mains and interview — to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS), among others. At least 796 vacancies were announced by the commission to be filled through the civil services examination 2020. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

The examination was scheduled to be held on May 31. It has been deferred due to the COVID-19 lockdown in India.

Instead of two exams, there will be only one entrance exam for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy this year. The exam will be held on September 6. "A common examination for both NDA& NA Exam (I) and NDA & NA Exam (II), 2020 will be held on 06.09.2020," the UPSC has notified.

The exam will be held once the application process of the second NDA, NA exam is over. The UPSC board will release another notification on June 10. The application portal will be active till June 30.

The UPSC Personality Tests for Civil Services (Mains) Examination, 2019 for remaining candidates will be resumed from July 20.

Candidates can log on to the official website — upsc.gov.in — to check the revised schedule online. An e-admit card will be issued before the examinations which can be downloaded from the official website.

Topics UPSC