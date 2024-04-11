UPSC IES/ISS exam 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination 2024 through examination notice number 07/2024-IES/ISS dated April 10, 2024. As per the notification, aspiring candidates can submit the online application forms by April 30, 2024 (6.00 pm) at the UPSC official website www.upsconline.nic. in.

UPSC IES/ISS exam 2024: Minimum Educational qualification

A candidate for the Indian Economic Service must have obtained a postgraduate degree in Economics/Applied Economics/Business Economics/Econometrics from a university incorporated by an Act of the central or state legislature in India or other educational institutes. A candidate for the Indian Statistical Service must have obtained a bachelor's degree in Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics as one of the subjects or a master's degree in Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics.

UPSC IES/ISS exam 2024: Age

Applicants between the age group of 21-30 years are eligible to apply for the exam. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, ECOs/SSCOs and former commissioned offers will get a maximum relaxation of 5 years. OBC and Defence Services Personnel disabled in operations will be eligible for a relaxation of 3 years.

UPSC IES/ISS exam 2024: How to apply

Aspiring candidates are required to apply online only by using the UPSC website https//www.upsconline.nic. in. Candidates will first have to register at the One Time Registration (OTR) platform, available on the commission's website. OTR has to be registered only once in a lifetime. If already registered and then proceed to fill up the online application form.

UPSC IES/ISS exam 2024: Modification in OTR Profile

In case, the candidate wants to effect any change in his/her OTR profile, it shall be allowed only once in the lifetime after the registration at OTR platform.

UPSC IES/ISS exam 2024: Modification in Application form other than OTR

Candidates will have time from May 1, 2024 to May 7, 2024 to make corrections in the field of the application form.

UPSC IES/ISS exam 2024: Examination Fee

General candidates are required to submit a fee of ₹ 200 either by remitting the money in any branch of the State Bank of India or by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment or by using Internet banking of any bank. Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability candidates are exempted from paying examination fees.

