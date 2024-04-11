UPSC: Registrations open for IES/ISS exam 2024 at upsconline.nic. in. Here is how to apply
UPSC IES/ISS exam 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination 2024 through examination notice number 07/2024-IES/ISS dated April 10, 2024. As per the notification, aspiring candidates can submit the online application forms by April 30, 2024 (6.00 pm) at the UPSC official website www.upsconline.nic. in.