The UPSC has invited applications from eligible candidates for the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination 2024. As per the notification, aspiring candidates can submit the online application forms by April 30, 2024 at the UPSC official website www.upsconline.nic. in.

UPSC IES/ISS exam 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination 2024 through examination notice number 07/2024-IES/ISS dated April 10, 2024. As per the notification, aspiring candidates can submit the online application forms by April 30, 2024 (6.00 pm) at the UPSC official website www.upsconline.nic. in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

UPSC IES/ISS exam 2024: Minimum Educational qualification A candidate for the Indian Economic Service must have obtained a postgraduate degree in Economics/Applied Economics/Business Economics/Econometrics from a university incorporated by an Act of the central or state legislature in India or other educational institutes. A candidate for the Indian Statistical Service must have obtained a bachelor's degree in Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics as one of the subjects or a master's degree in Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics. UPSC IES/ISS exam 2024: Age Applicants between the age group of 21-30 years are eligible to apply for the exam. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, ECOs/SSCOs and former commissioned offers will get a maximum relaxation of 5 years. OBC and Defence Services Personnel disabled in operations will be eligible for a relaxation of 3 years.

UPSC IES/ISS exam 2024: How to apply Aspiring candidates are required to apply online only by using the UPSC website https//www.upsconline.nic. in. Candidates will first have to register at the One Time Registration (OTR) platform, available on the commission's website. OTR has to be registered only once in a lifetime. If already registered and then proceed to fill up the online application form. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

UPSC IES/ISS exam 2024: Modification in OTR Profile

In case, the candidate wants to effect any change in his/her OTR profile, it shall be allowed only once in the lifetime after the registration at OTR platform.

UPSC IES/ISS exam 2024: Modification in Application form other than OTR Candidates will have time from May 1, 2024 to May 7, 2024 to make corrections in the field of the application form. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

UPSC IES/ISS exam 2024: Examination Fee General candidates are required to submit a fee of ₹ 200 either by remitting the money in any branch of the State Bank of India or by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment or by using Internet banking of any bank. Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability candidates are exempted from paying examination fees.

