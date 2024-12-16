The UPSC has released final marks for the Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service Examinations 2024. Candidates can check their scores online by visiting the official website

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), on Monday, released the final marks for the Indian Economic Service (IES) and Indian Statistical Service (ISS) Examinations 2024. Candidates who have appeared for these exams can track their final marks online at upsc.gov.in

How to check UPSC ISS, IES 2024 final marks Here are the steps to check the final marks for 2024:

Visit the official UPSC website: upsc.gov.in.

Click on ‘Marks of Recommended Candidates: Indian Economic Service, Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2024’ on the homepage.

Select the link, whichever is applicable for checking either ISS or IES marks.

A PDF file will open with the final marks.

Candidates are advised to view, and take the print out of the mark sheet for future reference.

The UPSC IES and ISS exams took place from June 21 to June 23, 2024, with the written results announced in August 2024. Candidates who qualified were subsequently invited for interviews and personality tests, which were conducted in December 2024.

ISS Topper: Sinchan Snigdha Adhikary

IES Topper: Anurag Gautam

“The offer of appointment to the candidates whose result has been kept provisional will not be issued till the commission verifies the original documents awaited from such candidates and clarifies the provisional status of these candidates," the official notice read.

UPSC ISS, IES 2023 cut off scores In 2023, the cut-off marks for the final stage of UPSC IES examination was 549 out of 1200 for General category candidates, and 483 for EWS category. The cut off marks were 506, and 456 for OBC and SC categories respectively.