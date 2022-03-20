UPSC launches toll-free helpline for reserve category candidates1 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2022, 08:30 PM IST
In a bid to assist reserve category candidates applying for examinations and recruitment drives, The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Sunday launched a helpline. The toll-free number - 1800118711 - was launched as a part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.
UPSC said in a statement, “To be part of this grand celebration and a step in this direction, the Union Public Service Commission has opened a ‘HELPLINE’ (Toll Free Number 1800118711) with the objective to assist the candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), who have applied/ or are intending to apply for the Commission’s Examinations/ Recruitments."
“This initiative is also a part of the Commission’s endeavors of undertaking such candidate’s friendly measures," it added.
The helpline will remain open on all working days during the office hours. Reserved category candidates can contact the commission on the helpline number in case of any difficulties while filling application forms.
