More than eight lakh aspirants will take the UPSC Main examination on Friday. The test — conducted annually by the Union Public Service Commission — is the second step in the recruitment process for central services and posts.

Candidates will not be allowed to enter their examination venue without a copy of their e-Admit Cards. However it is necessary to take a print out of the document and carry the same as mobile phones are not allowed inside the venue.

What features on the list of 'banned' items?- Candidates will not be allowed to carry mobile phones or any other electronic devices into the venue — even if they are switched off. The list includes "any electronic equipment or programmable device or storage media" such as a pen drive or smart watch as well as cameras, Bluetooth devices and more.

- Items such as books and bags will not be allowed on the premises. Candidates should simply carry their e-admit card, pen, pencil, photo ID proof, copies of self-photos and any other items specified in the instructions.

- Incendiary material like match box or cigarette lighters are banned.

- Candidates are also cautioned against bringing valuable items to the examination halls or UPSC premises as its safety cannot be guaranteed.

The list of restricted items will remain in place for the UPSC personality tests (interviews) that follow the Main exam. Infringement can lead to disciplinary action — including the cancellation of candidature or debarment from all future selections and even the filing of a police complaint.

“The candidates are advised to reach the venue well in time so that their entry inside the examination venue could be ensured smoothly after observing necessary protocol. The candidate may note that as per present Policy of the Commission, the entry into the examination venue is closed 30 minutes before commencement of the Examination Session," explains an FAQ document uploaded to the UPSC website.