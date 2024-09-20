UPSC Main 2024 exam today: Schedule, timing, guidelines and more - Everything you need to know

  • UPSC Main 2024 exam today: The UPSC Main 2024 exam starts today, September 20, with over eight lakh candidates participating. 

Updated20 Sep 2024, 07:40 AM IST
UPSC Main 2024 exam today:
UPSC Main 2024 exam today:

UPSC Main 2024 exam today: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Main exam will begin from today i.e. September 20. More than eight lakh aspirants will be taking the UPSC Main exam. The exam is the second step in the recruitment process for central services and posts.

 

UPSC Main 2024 exam timing:

The main exam will be conducted in two sessions. The morning session will begin from 9 am and end at 12 noon, while and the afternoon session will start from 2:30 pm conclude at 5:30 pm.

UPSC Main 2024 exam schedule:

20 September- Essay paper

21 September - General Studies Paper I (Morning session), General Studies Paper II (Afternoon session)

22 September - General Studies Paper III (Morning session), General Studies paper-IV (Afternoon session)

28 September- Paper A- Indian language (Morning session), Paper-B English (Afternoon session)

29 September- Paper-IV (Optional Subject Paper-I) (Morning session), Paper-V (Optional Subject Paper-II) (Afternoon session)

UPSC Main 2024: Things to carry

Candidates are allowed to carry only their e-admit card, pen, pencil, photo ID proof, copies of self-photos and any other items specified in the instructions. “The candidates are advised to reach the venue well in time so that their entry inside the examination venue could be ensured smoothly after observing necessary protocol. The candidate may note that as per present Policy of the Commission, the entry into the examination venue is closed 30 minutes before commencement of the Examination Session,” explains an FAQ document uploaded to the UPSC website.

UPSC Main 2024: Do not carry these items

Candidates are not allowed to carry mobile phones or any other electronic devices into the venue — even if they are switched off. In addition to this, pen drive or smart watch as well as cameras, Bluetooth devices are also not allowed. Books and bags are also not allowed on the premises.

First Published:20 Sep 2024, 07:40 AM IST
