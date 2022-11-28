Home / Education / News /  UPSC Mains result 2022 to be out soon: Check details here

The result of Civil Services Mains exam (CSE Mains) 2022 will be announced by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) soon and once they are released candidates can check the same on upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

On 24 November, the commission through a notice informed that the results will be out soon, however, it is yet to confirm the exact date and time for results. Meanwhile, the commission has asked aspirants to keep their documents ready for interviews.

The UPSC CSE interviews are likely to be scheduled early next year. Candidates will be interviewed basis of Mains result 

 

