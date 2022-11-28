UPSC Mains result 2022 to be out soon: Check details here1 min read . Updated: 28 Nov 2022, 04:34 PM IST
Once UPSC Mains result 2022 are released candidates can check the same on upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.
Once UPSC Mains result 2022 are released candidates can check the same on upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.
The result of Civil Services Mains exam (CSE Mains) 2022 will be announced by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) soon and once they are released candidates can check the same on upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.