UPSC Mains Result 2024 to be released soon on upsc.gov.in | Check details

UPSC Mains Result 2024 to be released soon on upsc.gov.in | Check details

Livemint

UPSC Mains Result 2024 will be available soon on upsc.gov.in for candidates. Although the specific release date is not announced, past year trends suggest results are typically revealed in the first week of December, as occurred in 2023

UPSC Mains Result 2024 to be released soon on upsc.gov.in | Check details

UPSC Mains Result 2024: The Union Public Service Commission is expected to release the UPSC Mains Result 2024 soon.

Candidates who had appeared for Civil Services Main Examination 2024 can check the result on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in after it is announced.

While the official date, and time for the results have not yet been mentioned by the UPSC, yearly trends show that Mains results are usually declared around the first week of December. In 2023 the UPSC Mains Results were declared on December 8

(more to come…)

