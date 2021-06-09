Subscribe
Home >Education >News >UPSC NDA/NA II Exam 2021: Registration starts on upsc.gov.in. Check details

UPSC NDA/NA II Exam 2021: Registration starts on upsc.gov.in. Check details

UPSC has also introduced the facility of withdrawal of applications for those candidates who do not want to appear for the examination.
1 min read . 02:02 PM IST Livemint

The application process for National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (II), 2021 will end on June 29, 2021

Union Public Service Commission has started the registration process for UPSC NDA/NA II Exam 2021. The application process for National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (II), 2021 will end on June 29, 2021. Candidates are required to apply online by using the website upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC NDA II 2021: How to apply here

Go to upsconline.nic.in or click on the application link on upsc.gov.in.

The link for UPSC NDA II 2021 registration is available under Online Applications for Various Exams of UPSC.

The application form is a 2 step process, candidates are first required to register and then fill the detailed form

The link to apply online will remain active till 6 pm on the last date. Candidates can check the complete details including eligibility, important dates and other information below.

Application Fees

The application fees of candidates are 100/-. The fees should be paid either by depositing the money in any Branch of SBI by cash, or by using the net banking facility of the State Bank of India or by using Visa/MasterCard/Rupay Credit/Debit Card.

UPSC has also introduced the facility of withdrawal of applications for those candidates who do not want to appear for the examination.

Check the full notification here.

