UPSC Prelims 2021 exam results declared, check here
- UPSC Mains Exam 2021 will be held on 21 November this year
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result of the written part of the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021 held on 18 July. The candidates, who have qualified, will now appear for the Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2021.
UPSC Mains Exam 2021 will be held on 21 November this year. "The qualified candidates are further advised to refer to the Rules of the Engineering Services Examination, 2021 issued by the Ministry of Railways and the Examination Notice No.07/2021-ENGG. dated 07.04.2021 issued by the Commission, which is available on its Website," an official release stated.
How to download e-admit cards
The candidates can download their e-Admit Cards from the Commission's Website around three weeks before the commencement of the Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2021.
"Candidates are also informed that marks and cut-off marks of the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021 will be uploaded on the Commission’s website i.e., https://upsc.gov.in after the entire process of the Engineering Services Examination, 2021 is over i.e. after the declaration of final result of the Engineering Services Examination, 2021," the notice read.
No request for change of centre/discipline for Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2021 will be entertained under any circumstances, it further added.
