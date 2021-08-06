UPSC Prelims 2021 exam results declared, check here

UPSC Mains Exam 2021 will be held on 21 November this year. "The qualified candidates are further advised to refer to the Rules of the Engineering Services Examination, 2021 issued by the Ministry of Railways and the Examination Notice No.07/2021-ENGG. dated 07.04.2021 issued by the Commission, which is available on its Website," an official release stated.

