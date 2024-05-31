UPSC Prelims 2024 Admit Card to be released soon for June 16 Civil Services exam. Direct link to download

UPSC Admit Card 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to release the admit card for the UPSC prelims 2024 in the first week of June for the exam re-scheduled to be held on June 16, 2024. Earlier, the UPSC prelims 2024 was set for May 26, 2024, but was postponed due to impending General Elections 2024. Eligible candidates who have successfully registered for the prelims examinations can download their admit cards from the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in using their login credentials after the UPSC makes it public.
UPSC prelims admit card includes information like the candidate's name, roll number and address, category, and father's name. It also offers exam details such as the exam date, time, and location.
www.upsc.gov.in
www.upsconline.nic.in
UPSC Prelims Admit Card Release Date: First week of June 2024 (Tentative)
UPSC Prelims Examination Date: June 16, 2024
UPSC Mains Exam Date: September 20, 2024
The UPSC civil services preliminary exam consists of two papers containing objective-type questions for 400 marks.
The exam will take place in two sessions: The session, to be held from 9.30 am to 11.30 am, will be on General Studies (GS), which will include Indian polity, Geography, History, Indian economy, Science and Technology, Environment and Ecology and International relations.
The second session will be the Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. It will include reasoning and analytical questions, reading comprehension questions, and decision-making questions.
Following the preliminary exam, the UPSC will release a list of successful candidates eligible for the Main exam, requiring a minimum qualifying score of 33%.
According to the official notification, the total vacancies to be filled through UPSC 2024 is 1,056 in various central government services and departments, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS), with 40 seats reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category.