The UPSC today said in view of the prevailing lockdown restrictions, including social distancing norms, it was decided that dates for all interviews and examinations, where candidates and advisers are required to travel from all parts of the country, will be reviewed from time to time.

A decision on fresh dates for the remaining civil services-2019 personality tests, will be taken after May 3, 2020, following the second phase of the lockdown, the statement said.

The dates for the Civil Services-2020 (Prelims), Engineering Services (Main) and the Geologist Services (Main) examinations had already been announced, it said.

A special meeting of the Commission was held on April, 15, 2020 to review the situation arising out of the Corona Virus pandemic.

In view of the prevailing lockdown restrictions, including social distancing norms, it was decided that dates for all interviews, Examinations and Recruitment Boards, where candidates and advisers are required to travel from all parts of the country, will be reviewed from time to time.

Any rescheduling in these examinations, if necessitated by the evolving situation, will be notified on the website of the UPSC. Deferment notices have already been posted for the Combined Medical Services Examination, the Indian Economic Service and the Indian Statistical Service Examination 2020.

Dates for the CAPF Exam 2020 will also be notified on the UPSC website. The National Defence Academy(NDA-I) Examination has already been postponed till further intimation. A decision on the NDA –II Examination will be posted on June 10, 2020, the scheduled date for its notification. Any other decision of the Commission in respect of all the Examinations, Interviews and Recruitment Boards will be promptly made available on the Commission’s website.