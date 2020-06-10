Home >Education >news >UPSC to not conduct Indian Economic Services exam this year
IES is a prestigious Group A civil service cadre and IES officers climb up the ladder of bureaucracy even to the same level as secretaries to the union government (Photo: HT)

UPSC to not conduct Indian Economic Services exam this year

1 min read . Updated: 10 Jun 2020, 08:59 PM IST Prashant K. Nanda

UPSC on Wednesday issued a notice saying that IES exam, which was scheduled to be held in October following covid-19 lockdowns, won’t take place in 2020 as the ministry of finance has not reported any vacancy

India will not recruit any fresh Indian Economic Services (IES) officers this year, the finance ministry has told the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

UPSC, the key exam conducting body for government jobs, Wednesday issued a notice saying that IES exam, which was scheduled to be held in October following covid-19 lockdowns, won’t take place in 2020 as the ministry of finance has not reported any vacancy.

“Indian Economic Service Examination, 2020 will not be held due to NIL vacancy reported for the Indian Economic Service by the Ministry of Finance (Department of Economic Affairs)," UPSC said in a short notice Wednesday on its website. Wednesday UPSC was supposed to issued details related to it was supposed to release details of the IES exams.

IES is a prestigious Group A civil service cadre and IES officers climb up the ladder of bureaucracy even to the same level as secretaries to the union government.

The IES officers play a key role in economic policy making and among other positions work as economic advisers in government departments, ministries and autonomous bodies. The cadre was established by the union government in 1961.

