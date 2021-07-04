The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) Preliminary Qualifying Examination 2021 (UPSSSC PET 2021) have been scheduled for 20 August, said an official.

According to UPSSSC chairman Pravir Kumar, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given his approval for holding the PET 2021 in a meeting with the chiefs of the recruitment selection commissions.

The application process for the PET concluded on 21 June.

"A total number of candidates in this exam is 20,73,540 and the exam would be conducted in all the 75 districts of the state," Kumar said.

The exam will be held in two shifts.

Candidates can check the official notification regarding the exam on UPSSSC, upsssc.gov.in. If everything goes as planned, the commission will release the detailed schedule of the examination by the last week of July.

Pravir Kumar, Chairman, UPSSSC would be holding division-wise meetings (either offline or online, as convenient) between 7 and 9 July in this regard, reported news agency ANI.

"One of the most critical issues in this regard is the selection of suitable Examination Centres. Chief minister has given very strict instructions in this regard that only those Exam Centres should be identified for the conduct of this exam that has a clean record and background", read a release directed to commissioners and all DMs.

The commission is also preparing to conduct the main exam in October.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.