UPSSSC PET 2022 registration ends today. How to register

Candidates who want to apply for this exam must not be over 40 years of age and should have passed high school or equivalent or intermediate. The last date for correction of application fees is 3 August
The last day to apply for the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission UPSSSC PET 2022 notification will end today. The registration process which began on 28 June was continued for a month, Candidates who want to apply for Preliminary Eligibility Test can apply online through the official site of UPSSSC on upsssc.gov.in
Candidates who want to apply for this exam must not be over 40 years of age and should have passed high school or equivalent or intermediate. The last date for correction of application fees is 3 August.
After the registration is complete, go to the homepage and look for the 'Applicant Segment.'
There is a link to the "Applicant's Dashboard" under the "Applicant Segment" (Login Thru PET REG. No.). You will be directed to the application authentication page after clicking the link. Send in all the information, then go ahead and pay the charge.
You can now download and save your application form because the procedure is finished. For reference in the future, print off your UPSSSC PET 2022 application form.