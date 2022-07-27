Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UPSSSC PET 2022 registration ends today. How to register

UPSSSC PET 2022 registration ends today. How to register

Livemint

  • Candidates who want to apply for this exam must not be over 40 years of age and should have passed high school or equivalent or intermediate. The last date for correction of application fees is 3 August

The last day to apply for the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission UPSSSC PET 2022 notification will end today. The registration process which began on 28 June was continued for a month, Candidates who want to apply for Preliminary Eligibility Test can apply online through the official site of UPSSSC on upsssc.gov.in

Candidates who want to apply for this exam must not be over 40 years of age and should have passed high school or equivalent or intermediate. The last date for correction of application fees is 3 August.

Candidates will have to pay an examination fees of 185/- as application fees if belonging to General and OBC category, 95 if belonging to SC/ST category and 35/- if belonging to PWD category.

Candidates need to make the payment through online mode including net banking, debit card, credit card. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSSSC.

Candidates who pass the UPSSSC PET test in 2022 are eligible to take the UPSSSC Mains exam in 2022.

UPSSSC PET 2022: How To Register and Apply

Click the link for Candidate Registration.

Fill in all the details carefully and complete the PET registration process.

Save the registration number for your PET.

After the registration is complete, go to the homepage and look for the 'Applicant Segment.'

There is a link to the "Applicant's Dashboard" under the "Applicant Segment" (Login Thru PET REG. No.). You will be directed to the application authentication page after clicking the link. Send in all the information, then go ahead and pay the charge.

You can now download and save your application form because the procedure is finished. For reference in the future, print off your UPSSSC PET 2022 application form.

Detailed Notification Here

