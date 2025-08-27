UPSSSC PET 2025 city slip, admit card link OUT: Here's how to download from upsssc.gov.in, other details

UPSSSC PET 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC), on Wednesday, August 27, published the city intimation slip for the PET 2025 exam.

Advertisement

Registered candidates can now download it from the official website- upssc.gov.in

Also Read | Kashmir University postpones all exams scheduled for today amid heavy rainfall

The UPSSSC commission board has also activated the admit card download link, but only for candidates whose applications have not been rejected.

UPSSSC PET 2025: Details required for downloading city slip Candidates who had completed their registration process can download their UPSSSC PET city intimation slip from the official website by using their registration number and date of birth.

UPSSSC PET 2025: How to download admit card – a step-by-step guide Candidates can download the UPSSSC PET exam admit card through the following steps:

Visit the official website: upsssc.gov.in 2. On the homepage, click on the UPSSSC PET 2025 Admit Card link

3. You’ll be redirected to the admit card login page

Advertisement

4. Enter your registration number and password/date of birth

5. Your UPSSSC PET 2025 admit card will appear on the screen

6. Candidates are advised to download the admit card and take out a print out of the same.

The admit card is a compulsory document — candidates must carry it to the exam centre, failing which they will not be allowed entry.

UPSSSC PET city slip – Direct link Candidates can download the city slip for the UPSSC PET exam though the direct link given here.

When is the UPSSSC PET exam? As per the schedule, the UPSSSC PET 2025 will be held on September 6 and 7, 2025.

UPSSSC PET 2025: Other documents required Candidates are required to carry a printed copy of their UPSSSC PET 2025 admit cards, without which they will not be allowed to enter the exam halls.

Advertisement

Besides the admit card, the following documents are also needed for the UPSSSC PET 2025 exam: