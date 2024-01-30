UPSSSC PET Result 2023 DECLARED, official link not working: Read steps to check your score
The UPSSSC PET Result 2023 has been announced by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission. Candidates can check their scores on the official website, upsssc.gov.in.
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission on Monday announced the UPSSSC PET Result 2023. Candidates who appeared for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) can check their score on its official website, that is, upsssc.gov.in. However, the link is not working at present.