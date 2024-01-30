The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission on Monday announced the UPSSSC PET Result 2023. Candidates who appeared for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) can check their score on its official website, that is, upsssc.gov.in. However, the link is not working at present. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The UP PET examination is conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC).

How to check UPSSSC PET Result 2023? Step 1: Visit the official website — upsssc.gov.in {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 2: Enter your login details and submit.

Step 3: Check your result on the next page.

Step 4: Get a hard copy for future reference. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The UPSSSC PET 2023 exam took place on October 28 and 29. The provisional answer sheet was released on November 6, and the objection window was open till November 15. Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

The UP PET test is a qualifying exam for recruitment to various Group B and Group C posts in the Uttar Pradesh government. The selection of the candidates is done based on a written exam.

The exam was held in two sessions --one in the morning from 10 AM to 12 PM and the second in the afternoon from 3 PM to 5 PM. There were a total of 100 MCQs of the objective type in the exam and each wrong answer resulted in a negative marking of 0.25 mark. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The UP PET curriculum covers general knowledge, numerical aptitude, and reasoning. The candidates who qualify for the exam will be entitled to take the mains test, which will be held to fill positions such as UP Lekhpal, X-Ray Technician, Junior Assistant, and other Group B and C positions.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!