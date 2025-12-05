UPSSSC PET Result 2025 released at upsssc.gov.in. Did you make the cut – here's how to download PDF

UPSSSC PET Result 2025 - Candidates who appeared for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) held on September 6 and 7, 2025, can now check their results using their login credentials

Updated5 Dec 2025, 09:43 PM IST
UPSSSC PET Result 2025 released at upsssc.gov.in. Did you make the cut – here's how to download PDF
UPSSSC PET Result 2025 released at upsssc.gov.in. Did you make the cut – here's how to download PDF(Pixabay)

UPSSSC PET Result 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) released the PET Result 2025 on Friday on its official website, upsssc.gov.in.

Through the exam, the board fills vacancies in various Group “B” and “C” posts across the state. Those who clear the exam will receive a UP PET certificate, valid for three years.

UPSSSC PET Result 2025: Login details required

Candidates who appeared for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) held on September 6 and 7, 2025, can now check their results using their login credentials such as registration number, date of birth.

UPSSSC PET Result 2025: How to download - a step-by-step guide

Candidates who had appeared for the exam can download the result PDF via the following steps:

  • Visit the official website: upsssc.gov.in
  • On the homepage, find and click the link titled “UPSSSC PET Result 2025 / Scorecard” (or a similar option).

  • You will be redirected to the login page.
  • Enter your Registration Number, Date of Birth, and any additional details requested (such as Gender or Captcha).
  • After submitting the form, your PET result/scorecard will appear on the screen.
  • Download and save or print the scorecard — you may need it for future recruitment steps.

Details to check on scorecard

The UPSSSC scorecard includes key information about a candidate’s performance in the exam. After downloading, candidates should carefully verify the personal and exam-related details listed below:

Candidate Name

Registration Number

Category

Gender

Date of Birth

Exam Date

Exam Centre

Marks Obtained

Shift Timing

The UPSSSC had conducted the PET exam on 6th and 7th September 2025 across the state.

