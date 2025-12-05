UPSSSC PET Result 2025 released at upsssc.gov.in. Did you make the cut – here's how to download PDF

UPSSSC PET Result 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) released the PET Result 2025 on Friday on its official website, upsssc.gov.in.
Through the exam, the board fills vacancies in various Group “B” and “C” posts across the state. Those who clear the exam will receive a UP PET certificate, valid for three years.
Candidates who appeared for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) held on September 6 and 7, 2025, can now check their results using their login credentials such as registration number, date of birth.
Candidates who had appeared for the exam can download the result PDF via the following steps:
The UPSSSC scorecard includes key information about a candidate’s performance in the exam. After downloading, candidates should carefully verify the personal and exam-related details listed below:
Candidate Name
Registration Number
Category
Gender
Date of Birth
Exam Date
Exam Centre
Marks Obtained
Shift Timing
The UPSSSC had conducted the PET exam on 6th and 7th September 2025 across the state.