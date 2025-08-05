UPTAC Round 2 seat allotment 2025 OUT: Here's how to check your college, course

UPTAC Round 2 seat allotment 2025: Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has released the Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling (UPTAC) list for the second round.

Candidates can check their allotment status by visiting the official website: uptac.admissions.nic.in.

The seats have been allotted on the basis of candidates’ JEE Main 2025 ranks and their preferred college and course selections during the counselling registration.

How to check UPTAC Round 2 seat allotment Candidates can check the UPTAC Round 2 seat allotment results through the following steps:

Visit the official UPTAC website: uptac.admissions.nic.in

On the homepage, go to the link ‘CANDIDATE ACTIVITY BOARD’.

Under the ‘B.Tech. Counselling 2025’ tab, click on ‘Round 2 Seat Allotment Result for UPTAC B.Tech. Counselling 2025’.

In the login window, enter the required details in the respective fields.

Click on ‘Sign In’.

Your UPTAC Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2025 will be displayed.

Candidates are advised to download and save the allotment letter for future admission processes. What's next after UPTAC seat allotment After checking the UPTAC seat allotment status, candidates will need to either ‘freeze’ or ‘float’ the colleges allotted to proceed with the further stages of counselling:

Select from ‘Freeze or Float’ options

Freeze option enables candidates to accept the allotted seat and opt out of further counselling rounds

Float lets candidates retain the current seat but remain eligible for higher preference upgrades in subsequent rounds. The last date to confirm or float the seats is August 7, 2025.

Inability to pay the application fee will result in application cancellation and disqualification from further rounds of counselling.