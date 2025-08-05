UPTAC Round 2 seat allotment 2025 OUT: Here's how to check your college, course

UPTAC Round 2 seat allotment 2025: Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has released the Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling (UPTAC) list for the second round.
Candidates can check their allotment status by visiting the official website: uptac.admissions.nic.in.
The seats have been allotted on the basis of candidates’ JEE Main 2025 ranks and their preferred college and course selections during the counselling registration.
Candidates can check the UPTAC Round 2 seat allotment results through the following steps:
After checking the UPTAC seat allotment status, candidates will need to either ‘freeze’ or ‘float’ the colleges allotted to proceed with the further stages of counselling:
The last date to confirm or float the seats is August 7, 2025.
Inability to pay the application fee will result in application cancellation and disqualification from further rounds of counselling.
(Keep checking for more details)