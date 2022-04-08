The result of UP Teacher Eligibility Test(UPTET) exam is likely to be declared today. The UP TET paper was cancelled last year following the alleged leak of question paper. The exam is being held across the state today. Around 21 lakh candidates had taken part in the examination.

UPTET result: How to check

The candidates who appeared in the exam can download UPTET sarkari result online on the official website – updeled.gov.in.

On the homepage of updeled.gov.in, click on the link that reads, ‘UPTET 2021 Result.’

Candidates can alternatively, download UPTET scores from the direct link – UPTET Result 2022.

The candidates can enter the login details as asked.

The candidates' results 2021-22 will be displayed on the screen

The candidates can download and print a copy of the result for future reference.

UPTET Answer Key 2022: How to check

The candidates will need to visit the official website updeled.gov.in

Candidates now require to go to the notification section appearing on the home page.

Now click on the link related to answer key of UPTET 2021 appearing on the page.

Now the answer key will be displayed in the form of PDF displayed on the screen.

Now the candidates can tally the answers.

Check the answers and download the PDF and take a print out of it for further use.

