The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UP TET) has been cancelled due to alleged paper leaks. The exam was supposed to be held today at 10 am but following information of paper leaks, the exam has been cancelled.

Just before the exam was about to begin, the question paper went viral on several WhatsApp groups in Ghaziabad, Mathura, and Bulandshahr.

Prashant Kumar, ADG Law & Order, "Dozens of suspects detained by Special Task Force (STF) in the paper leak case, the investigation is on".

The Uttar Pradesh government will conduct the exam again within a month, Dr Satish Dwivedi, Basic Education Minister said. The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) will hold the exam after a month and the candidates will not have to pay any fees again.

The UP TET was scheduled to have two papers--Paper 1 was to be held from 10 am to 12:30 pm for primary school teachers. Paper 2 was to be conducted for higher primary school, teachers from 2:30 am to 5 pm.

