UP-TET exam 2021: Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test today; Know details

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UP-TET) exam is being held across the state amid tight security arrangements on Sunday. The UP TET exam got cancelled last year due to a leak of the question paper. The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) is conducting the exam. This time, students neither have filled a form nor paid fees as the exam got leaked for the first time. On Sunday, the exam will be held in two shifts--from 10 AM to 12:30 PM and from 2:30 PM to 5 pm. Around 21,65,181 candidates have registered themselves for the exam today. The UP TET exam will be held at 4,365 examination centers set up in all 75 districts of the state.

This week UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked authorities to make separate arrangements for Covid-positive candidates who will be sitting for the UPTET 2021. He was also directed to make complete arrangements to conduct the UP Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) in a fair and systematic manner.

CM Yogi said, "All necessary arrangements should be made for the smooth conduct of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) on January 23. If any Covid-positive candidate is willing to take the exam, then a separate room should be arranged for him/her."

He also directed officials to allot the exam centres in a careful manner. He added that never make an institution an exam centre that has tainted or suspicious images.

The chief minister directed the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) and Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Principal Secretary, Basic Education, all District Magistrates, Basic Education Officers, and other officials to check the arrangements of TET examination.

The UPTET examination that was scheduled to be held on November 28 was cancelled following an alleged leak of its question paper.

About UP-TET

The exam is conducted by the Government of Uttar Pradesh to meet the requirement of teachers in various schools under the Uttar Pradesh legislature. The exam helps to hire teachers for classes 1-5 and for the elementary sections (Class 6-8).

The candidates who aspire to teach the students from classes 1-5 have to appear for the UP TET Paper-1 exam.

And, for the candidates who aspire to teach the students from classes 6-8 are supposed to appear for paper 2.