Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Education >News >US forgives $1.1 billion in debt for former ITT Tech students

US forgives $1.1 billion in debt for former ITT Tech students

Premium
ITT Tech shut down in 2016, after the government banned it from enrolling new students receiving federal aid.
1 min read . 03:36 PM IST Douglas Belkin, The Wall Street Journal

Move by Education Department marks latest Biden administration effort to help students who were duped by now-defunct school

The Education Department on Thursday approved another $1.1 billion in loan-forgiveness requests from former ITT Technical Institute students who say they were swindled by the now-defunct chain of schools.

The Education Department on Thursday approved another $1.1 billion in loan-forgiveness requests from former ITT Technical Institute students who say they were swindled by the now-defunct chain of schools.

The loans of 115,000 former ITT students are being forgiven under a legal provision known as borrower defense to repayment, which allows the government to erase the debt of students who have proven they were defrauded by their schools.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The loans of 115,000 former ITT students are being forgiven under a legal provision known as borrower defense to repayment, which allows the government to erase the debt of students who have proven they were defrauded by their schools.

The students didn’t complete their degrees or credentials and left ITT on or after March 31, 2008. The Department estimates that 43% the borrowers are now in default. Since President Biden took office, the Department has discharged $9.5 billion, affecting over 563,000 borrowers.

“For years, ITT hid its true financial state from borrowers while luring many of them into taking out private loans with misleading and unaffordable terms that may have caused borrowers to leave school," said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “Today’s action continues the Department’s efforts to improve and use its targeted loan relief authorities to deliver meaningful help to student borrowers."

ITT Tech shut down in 2016, after the government banned it from enrolling new students receiving federal aid. The chain offered degrees in fields including criminal justice, computer drafting and nursing

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

7 stocks with highest FII shareholding

Premium

Five health insurance lessons from the covid pandemic

Premium

LIC, the pillar of PSU bank capital raising

Premium

Ola Electric plans a billion-dollar fundraise

In June, the Education Department forgave $500 million in loans for 18,000 ITT students.

The Biden administration has said it is considering more widespread loan forgiveness but hasn’t laid out plans. For now, it is pursuing more targeted relief efforts. Current and former college students collectively carry roughly $1.6 trillion in outstanding debt.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!