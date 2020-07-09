Home >Education >news >US student visa norms: India raises concerns over new rules
A file photo of students and pedestrians at Harvard University. (Photo: Reuters)
1 min read . Updated: 09 Jul 2020, 06:57 PM IST Neha Arora , Reuters

MEA spokesman said the Indian govt has urged the US to keep in mind the role that educational exchanges and people to people relations have played in the development of the bilateral relations

NEW DELHI : India has conveyed its concerns to the United States about a new immigration order that could force a large number of Indian students to return home, the foreign ministry said on Thursday.

US President Donald Trump's administration issued a new rule this week that would bar foreign students from remaining in the United States if their universities are not holding in-person classes during the upcoming fall semester because of coronavirus.

"We have urged the US side that we need to keep in mind the role that educational exchanges and people to people relations have played in the development of our relations," Anurag Srivastava, spokesman at India's foreign ministry told a news conference.


