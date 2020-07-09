Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Education >news >US student visa norms: India raises concerns over new rules
A file photo of students and pedestrians at Harvard University.

US student visa norms: India raises concerns over new rules

1 min read . 06:57 PM IST Neha Arora , Reuters

MEA spokesman said the Indian govt has urged the US to keep in mind the role that educational exchanges and people to people relations have played in the development of the bilateral relations

NEW DELHI : India has conveyed its concerns to the United States about a new immigration order that could force a large number of Indian students to return home, the foreign ministry said on Thursday.

India has conveyed its concerns to the United States about a new immigration order that could force a large number of Indian students to return home, the foreign ministry said on Thursday.

US President Donald Trump's administration issued a new rule this week that would bar foreign students from remaining in the United States if their universities are not holding in-person classes during the upcoming fall semester because of coronavirus.

US President Donald Trump's administration issued a new rule this week that would bar foreign students from remaining in the United States if their universities are not holding in-person classes during the upcoming fall semester because of coronavirus.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"We have urged the US side that we need to keep in mind the role that educational exchanges and people to people relations have played in the development of our relations," Anurag Srivastava, spokesman at India's foreign ministry told a news conference.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated