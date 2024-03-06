The United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF) has announced the opening of its annual competition for Fulbright-Nehru and other Fulbright fellowships for Indian citizens, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.

The fellowships are funded by the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India and the US Department of State.

According to the MEA release, such exchanges have helped bring the people of India and the United States closer through opportunities that enrich fellows’ academic, research, teaching, and professional capacities.

The MEA has encouraged “outstanding Indian students, academics, teachers, policymakers, administrators, and professionals" to apply.

According to the USIEF website, the Fulbright-Nehru Master’s Fellowships are designed for highly motivated individuals who demonstrate outstanding leadership qualities, have completed the equivalent of a US bachelor’s degree, have at least three years of professional work experience, and are committed to return and contribute to their communities in India.

These fellowships are awarded for up to two years to pursue a master’s degree at US colleges and universities in the areas of Economics; Environmental Science/Studies; Higher Education Administration; International Affairs; International Legal Studies; Journalism and Mass Communication; Public Administration; Public Health; Urban and Regional Planning; and Women’s Studies/Gender Studies.

What are the eligibility requirements for the fellowship program?

According to the USIEF website, the applicant must be a responsible Indian citizen who can contribute to a full and fair picture of the culture and civilisation of India, and help promote understanding and friendship between the peoples of the United States of America and India.

The applicant must not be residing in the US during the recruitment and placement cycle (February 2024-July 2025).

Indian citizens with active permanent resident status in foreign countries are not eligible to apply.

The applicant must have a high level of academic/professional achievement.

The applicant must demonstrate proficiency in the English language to undertake the proposed project/program and adjust to life in the US.

They must inform USIEF well in advance if the applicant needs to travel abroad (e.g., conference, fellowship etc.) during the application cycle Feb 2024 – July 2025.

The applicant must be eligible for leave, if employed.

They must not be applying for or holding permanent residence (green card) in the United States.

The applicant must give an undertaking to return to India on the completion of the fellowship.

In addition to the above prerequisites, the applicant of the fellowship must have checked these eligibility requirements too:

The applicant must have completed an equivalent of a US bachelor's degree from a recognised Indian university with at least 55% marks.

The applicant must either possess a four-year bachelor's degree or a completed master's degree; or a full-time postgraduate diploma from a recognised Indian institution, if the bachelor's degree is of less than four years' duration.

The applicant must have at least three years' full-time (paid) professional work experience relevant to the proposed field of study by the application deadline.

They should demonstrate experience in leadership and community service.

They also must not have another degree from a US university or be enrolled in a US degree programme.

If employed, the applicant should follow the instructions carefully regarding the employer’s endorsement. If applicable, obtain the endorsement from the appropriate administrative authority on the FNMasters Employer’s Endorsement Form. The employer must indicate that leave will be granted for the fellowship period.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!