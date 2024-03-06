US-India Educational Foundation announces opening of annual Fulbright-Nehru fellowship: Check eligibility, other details
Fulbright-Nehru Master’s Fellowships are offered to Indian citizens with a US bachelor’s degree, professional work experience, and commitment to contribute to Indian communities. Fellows can pursue master’s degrees in various fields at US colleges and universities.
The United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF) has announced the opening of its annual competition for Fulbright-Nehru and other Fulbright fellowships for Indian citizens, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.
