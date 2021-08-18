Uttam Sarkar is the new director at IIM-Calcutta

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM-C) Wednesday appointed Uttam Kumar Sarkar as its new director, five months after the previous director Anju Seth resigned following differences with the institution's board of governors and faculty members.

Sarkar is currently serving as a professor at Management Information Systems Group of the IIM-C, and he will take charge with immediate effect, the elite B-School said.

Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 30 Days FREE Trial

“Professor Sarkar knows IIM Calcutta intimately: its history, culture and the aspirations of its large body of faculty, students, alumni, staff, Board, and all stakeholders," said Shrikrishna Kulkarni, chairperson of the Board of Governors of IIM-C.

“Moreover, he is acutely aware of ‘what needs to be done and how it must be done’ to help IIM Calcutta achieve its global aspirations," Kulkarni said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sarkar is an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur and has his B.Tech, M.Tech., and Ph.D. degrees in Computer Science and Engineering from IIT Kharagpur.

He has an outstanding academic record and is a leading researcher in the field of information systems with several publications in prestigious international journals to his credit.

"Professor Sarkar was selected from a large number of highly accomplished and qualified aspirants from India and abroad, through a very rigorous search process that lasted several months," the B-School said.